(Otter Tail County, MN)--On Saturday, one person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place on Minnesota Highway 108 and County Road 21 west of Pelican Rapids.
A 2009 Toyota Prius, driven by Paul Stenholm, 88, of Pelican Rapids, was traveling northbound on County Road 21 when it collided with a 2015 Chrysler 200, driven by Juan Moreno Carlos, 38, of Pelican Rapids, which was traveling eastbound on MN Highway 108.
Stenholm reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Carlos along with a passenger were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.