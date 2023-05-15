One person is injured after striking a deer along I-94

(Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Public Safety)

(Moe Township, MN)--One person is injured early Sunday morning in Douglas County after striking a deer.  According to the report, the crash took place on I-94  west of the Garfield exit in Moe Township.  A GMC Terrain, driven by Bryan Meeks, 32, of Las Vegas, NV, was travelling eastbound when it struck a deer in the right lane.

Officials say that Meeks was not injured, but one of his two passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health.

The crash remains under investigation.

