(Moe Township, MN)--One person is injured early Sunday morning in Douglas County after striking a deer. According to the report, the crash took place on I-94 west of the Garfield exit in Moe Township. A GMC Terrain, driven by Bryan Meeks, 32, of Las Vegas, NV, was travelling eastbound when it struck a deer in the right lane.
Officials say that Meeks was not injured, but one of his two passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health.
The crash remains under investigation.