(Spicer, MN)--Authorities say one person is dead following a crash Monday morning near Spicer. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of County Road 9 and County Road 10 in Green Lake Township. A Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling southbound on County Road 9 and went through the County Road 10 intersection and collided with a Chevrolet Impala. Authorities say the driver of the Ford F-150, a 79-year-old man died at the scene.
Officials say the 28-year-old female driver of the Chevy Impala was taken to Centracare-Rice Memorial Hospital is Willmar with serious injuries along with her uninjured 4-month-old boy. Also, a 41-year-old male passenger in the Impala was ejected and airlifted to Centracare in St. Cloud with life threatening injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation.