Otter Tail County, MN) --One person is dead after a crash in Otter Tail County. Authorities with the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office say 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter died yesterday afternoon after his vehicle apparently crossed the center line on County Highway One and hit another vehicle head-on. The 65-year-old driver of the other vehicle and his passenger were both injured. No word on their conditions.
One person is dead following crash in Otter Tail County
