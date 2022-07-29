One person is dead following crash in Otter Tail

Otter Tail County, MN) --One person is dead after a crash in Otter Tail County.  Authorities with the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office say 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter died yesterday afternoon after his vehicle apparently crossed the center line on County Highway One and hit another vehicle head-on.  The 65-year-old driver of the other vehicle and his passenger were both injured.  No word on their conditions.

