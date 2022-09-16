(Walker, MN) -- Authorities in north central Minnesota say they intercepted a large amount of methamphetamine that was bound for the Leech Lake Reservation area. Cass and Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car Saturday and found more than a pound of meth and 65-hundred dollars cash. Officers say a 42-year-old woman from Walker was arrested during the investigation and booked in the Cass County jail pending drug charges.
One person is arrested in large drug bust
