(Douglas County, MN)--On Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash on County Road 6 NW near Christopherson Road NW in Alexandria.
It was reported one of the vehicles was overturned in the ditch and the driver was unable to get out of the vehicle. Leaf Valley First Responders and Fire Department responded, along with North Ambulance and Douglas County Deputies.
According to the report, the two vehicles were traveling northbound on County Road 6 prior to the crash. The driver of the vehicle in the ditch, Lawrence Olson,76, Osakis, was removed from the overturned vehicle and taken to Alomere Health Hospital by North Ambulance. He was later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.
The other driver, Alicia Cirios, 47, of Nelson, was checked by first responders on scene but didn't require medical attention. Officials say that Cirios' vehicle rear-ended Olson's vehicle as his vehicle was traveling very slowly or stopped within the northbound lane prior to the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.