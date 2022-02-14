(Moe Township, Minn.)--On Sunday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a snowmobile accident that had occurred on E Moe Rd in Moe Township. The caller reported that the individual involved was unconscious and unresponsive. Douglas County Sheriff's deputies, Garfield first responders and North Memorial Ambulance responded on scene.
During the investigation it was determined that Harlan Oberg, 64, of Alexandria, and Nathaniel Butler, 36, of Fargo, who was on separate snowmobile, were heading northbound of E Moe road when Oberg had attempted to get over a snow bank. The snowmobile reportedly collided with the ice and he lost control. He reportedly landed on his back and head becoming unconscious from the fall. Authorities say that Oberg was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
Butler was able to call 911, dispatch immediately called for Garfield first responders and North Memorial Ambulance to the scene. Oberg was conscious and breathing at this time.
Oberg was taken to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria. His current condition is now known.