(Stearns County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person has been injured in a semi crash on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township, northwest of Roscoe in Stearns County.
According to the report, a semi-tractor and trailer had gone into the ditch and rolled over. The driver was reportedly trapped inside of the cab and was believed to be injured.
The driver of the semi has been identified as Rodney Lillis, 58, of Wadena. Lillis had to be extricated from the cab.
He was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. The extent of those injuries are not know.