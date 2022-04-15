(Melrose, MN)--Authorities say a teenager has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Stearns County.
According to the report, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on County Road 126 northwest of Melrose.
The driver was reportedly found lying on the ground next to his vehicle. He told authorities he was not ejected from the vehicle, but was experiencing severe back pain and it felt better lying down.
Authorities say the driver left the right side of the road, vaulted a field approach and crashed into a field.
He was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Melrose with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.