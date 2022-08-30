(Brooten, MN)--A man from west central has been injured in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Brooten.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Saturday morning of a crash. Deputies reportedly responded to the crash at Roe Street and Eastern Avenue South in Brooten.
Officials say Gerald Hesse, 66, of Watkins was driving a semi loaded with sweet corn, while Jason Arends, 43, of Pennock reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the semi’s trailer.
Arends suffered non-life-threatening injures. Hesse was not injured in the crash.