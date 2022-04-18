(Hewitt, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a crash in Todd County.
According to the report, the crash took place Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 210 and Highway 71 in Hewitt.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that Diane Schmitz, 63, of Menahga, was traveling east on Highway 210 approaching Highway 71, when she hit the guard rail, crossed Highway 71, left the road and struck a tree.
Schmitz was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.