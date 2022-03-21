(Villard Township, MN)--One person has reportedly been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Todd County.
The crash took place Sunday morning on Westbound Highway 10 & 305th Avenue in Villard Township east of Staples.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Volvo semi driven by Darrel Loeb, 56, of Fargo, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 while a Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Alan Meyer, 54, of Staples, was traveling on 305th Avenue when the two vehicles collided.
Loeb along with a passenger were not injured. However, Meyer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was taken to Lakewood Hospital in Staples. A passenger in his vehicle was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.