(Stearns County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person has been injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on County Road 30 in Albany Township near Albany.
When first responders arrived at the scene, Stearns County deputies reportedly located the driver, Shawn Solum, 39, of Osakis, alert and talking.
Officials believe that the 2014 GMC left the roadway and struck a driveway approach, causing the vehicle to flip. Solum was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.