(Scambler Township, MN)--One person has reportedly been injured in a crash in Otter Tail County.
The crash took place Thursday morning in Scambler Township north of Pelican Rapids.
According to the report, a 2001 Kenworth driven by Blake Fiedler, 23, of Fergus Falls, was traveling Southbound on County Rd 23 in heavy fog. Fiedler failed to stop for Hwy 34 and ran off road and into field.
He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.