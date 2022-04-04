(Orange Township, MN)--One person has reportedly been injured in a crash in Douglas County over the weekend.
According to the report, the crash took place Sunday evening in Orange Township.
A 2010 Mazda, driven by Drew Herzer, 22, Edina, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when vehicle lost control, due to weather conditions and landed in the median.
The roads were reportedly snow and ice covered at the time of the crash. Evert was take to CentraCare Hospital-in Sauk Centere.
The crash remains under investigation.