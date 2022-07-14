(Fergus Falls, MN)--One person has reportedly been injured in a crash in Otter Tail County.
The crash took place Wednesday morning on I-94 and the Highway 59 Ramp southeast of Fergus Falls.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Cruze, driven by Megan Stangler, 22, of Barrett, was traveling northbound on Highway 59 when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed.
Officials say Cruze suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital in Fergus Falls.
The crash remains under investigation.