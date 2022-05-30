(Carlos Township, MN)--One person has reportedly been injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Douglas County. The crash took place on Highway 29 and County Road 13 in Carlos Township.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2011 Chevy Tahoe, driven by Jodie Mae Tatro, 37, of Carlos, was traveling Northbound on Highway 29 when the vehicle left the roadway entering the Northbound ditch.
She was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria with life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.