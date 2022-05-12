(Worthington, MN)-- One person has reportedly died as a result of the severe weather. Authorities say a woman was riding in a vehicle and died in Wednesday night's storm.
Three vehicles were heading east on I-90 when they encountered power lines that had fallen over onto the roadway due to the storm.
The driver of the car that hit the wires, 23-year-old Tyler Gilbery of Tea, South Dakota, was taken to the Worthington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
