Worthington, MN

(Worthington, MN)-- One person has reportedly died as a result of the severe weather.  Authorities say a woman was riding in a vehicle and died in Wednesday night's storm.

Three vehicles were heading east on I-90 when they encountered power lines that had fallen over onto the roadway due to the storm.

The driver of the car that hit the wires, 23-year-old Tyler Gilbery of Tea, South Dakota, was taken to the Worthington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

