(Glenwood, MN)--We are learning that late last week Pope County Dispatch received a call reporting a semi vs pickup truck crash on County Rd 18 near Selnes Rd. south of Glenwood. The pickup was driven by 44-year-old Denis Zinke of Sauk Centre. Zinke was taken by ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for his injuries.
The driver of the semi has been identified as 52-year-old Melanee McKale of Starbuck. McKale was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
The Pope County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol with the investigation.