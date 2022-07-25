(New London, MN)--A woman from west central Minnesota has reportedly been killed in a crash over the weekend.
The crash took place early Sunday morning near New London on Highway 71.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a car traveling northbound and a pickup truck traveling southbound on Highway 71 collided in the roadway.
The driver of the car, Dalia Zuniga, 52, of Willmar, reportedly died in the crash. A passenger in her vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck, Daniel Lohse, 18. of Willmar, was also injured. The two were taken to the hospital.
Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.