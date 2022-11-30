(Clarkfield, MN)--One person is reportedly dead following a crash in western Minnesota on Monday. The crash took place on US Hwy 59 at 280th Ave. near Clarkfield in Yellow Medicine County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Jean Miller, 69, of Clarkfield, was traveling northbound an US Highway 59, and a Pontiac Montana, driven by Sallianne Gottschall, 36, of Clarkfield, was traveling eastbound on 280th Ave. when the two vehicles collided.
Miller reportedly died in the crash. Gottschall suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
A 6-year-old male passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.