One person is dead following crash on snowy roadways in Grant County

(Grant County, MN)-Officials say that one person is dead following a crash late last week in Grant County.  According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Transit van, driven by Bryan Sorenson, 56, of Williston, ND, was

traveling eastbound Friday along I-94 in Pelican Township, when the vehicle lost control on snow and ice covered roads and rolled in the ditch.  

Sorenson was not injured. However, a passenger, Sandra Hill, 67, of Minneapolis, died in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

