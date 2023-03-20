(Grant County, MN)-Officials say that one person is dead following a crash late last week in Grant County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Transit van, driven by Bryan Sorenson, 56, of Williston, ND, was
traveling eastbound Friday along I-94 in Pelican Township, when the vehicle lost control on snow and ice covered roads and rolled in the ditch.
Sorenson was not injured. However, a passenger, Sandra Hill, 67, of Minneapolis, died in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.