(St. Cloud, MN)-- A central Minnesota man is dead following after a crash last month in central Minnesota. He was taken to the hospital back on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police in St. Cloud. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide. He is facing five other felony charges related to the incident.
CANCEL and DELAY
One person dies after crash in central Minnesota, man charged with vehicular homicide
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
- Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
- Banks and post offices all closed today due to federal holiday
- Carlos Correa could still land back with the Twins
- A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday
- Two passengers arriving at MSP cited for fighting
- "Impactful" storm likely next Monday and Tuesday in Minnesota
- New minimum wage now in effect in the new year
- One person is injured in crash in Otter Tail County
- The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime