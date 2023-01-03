Man charged with vehicular homicide following crash near St. Cloud

(St. Cloud, MN)-- A central Minnesota man is dead following after a crash last month in central Minnesota.  He was taken to the hospital back on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police in St. Cloud.  Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide.  He is facing five other felony charges related to the incident. 

