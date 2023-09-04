(Undated)--The National Weather Service says widespread hot and dry conditions continue through Tuesday. Officials say that rain chances return Tuesday afternoon, with a few storms possible. A heat advisory is in effect through Tuesday afternoon for the Twin Cities Metro and portions of southeast Minnesota.
Locally, Alexandria is forecasted to see a high of 95 degrees on Monday, but temperatures will cool-down into the low to mid 80s for Tuesday with some storms possible. A fall-like day is expected on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s projected.