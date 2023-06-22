(Undated)--One more day of bad air is expected today (Thursday) before things improve for Friday. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category for all of central, west central, southern, and parts of northern Minnesota through 9 p.m. Thursday.
Those who have lung diseases along with the elderly and children may experience health effects due to the air quality.
Air Quality Alert
MNZ041>045-047>070-073>078-082>085-091>093-230000-
Anoka-Benton-Blue Earth-Brown-Carver-Chippewa-Chisago-Dakota-Douglas-Faribault-Freeborn-Goodhue-Hennepin-Isanti-Kanabec-Kandiyohi-Lac Qui Parle-Le Sueur-Martin-McLeod-Meeker-Mille Lacs-Morrison-Nicollet-Pope-Ramsey-Redwood-Renville-Rice-Scott-Sherburne-Sibley-Stearns-Steele-Stevens-Swift-Todd-Waseca-Washington-Watonwan-Wright-Yellow Medicine-
Including the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, and Upper Sioux along with the cities of Albert Lea, Alexandria, Apple Valley, Blaine, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Buffalo, Burnsville, Eagan, Eden Prairie, Farmington, Hastings, Mankato, Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Northfield, Plymouth, Prior Lake, Ramsey, Rogers, Rosemount, Roseville, Shakopee, St. Cloud, St.
Louis Park, St. Paul, Stillwater, Waconia, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury
110 PM CDT Tue Jun 20 2023
...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.
* WHERE...West central, central and southern Minnesota.
* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on Tuesday. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ground-level ozone concentrations are expected to rise into the Red (Unhealthy for All) AQI category Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Twin Cities suburbs northwestward to St. Cloud. Ground-level ozone is expected to be in the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups) AQI category inside the Interstate 494/694 loop including Minneapolis and St. Paul as well as across the rest of southern and central Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight.
Areas where Red (Unhealthy for All) AQI conditions are expected include the Twin Cities metropolitan area outside of the Interstate 494 and 694 loop and St. Cloud.