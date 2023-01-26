(Alexandria, MN)--The Andria Theatre has another great production beginning tonight (Thursday) with “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” The production has a great cast. In this production, mental health hospital patient Randle McMurphy leads a revolt against Nurse Ratched in this stage adaptation of the famous novel and movie. The production, of course, deals with a mature theme and is being directed by Ann Hermes.
Show dates are Jan. 26-Jan. 28 and Feb. 2-4 at 7 p.m., and Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Andria Theatre. Tickets are available by phone, at the box office, and online at Andriatheatre.org.
Cast:
Chuck Grussing Chief Bromden
Mike Ryan Dale Harding
Kevin Benias Billy Bibbit
Bruce McKirdy Scanlon
Mike Ardito Cheswick
Nick Segaar Martini
Brian Fleming Ruckley
Randy Martin Randle P McMurray
Rick Dusterhoft Aide Warren
Tim Evans Aide Willams
Pete Woit Dr. Spivey
Sharon Thalmann Nurse Ratched
Sandy Susag Nurse Flinn
Aide Turkle Larry Shjerve
Brooklynn Bruner Candy Starr
Janice Larson Sandy