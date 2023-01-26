Andria Theatre presents "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"

(Photo by: Mark Anthony)

(Alexandria, MN)--The Andria Theatre has another great production beginning tonight (Thursday) with “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”  The production has a great cast. In this production, mental health hospital patient Randle McMurphy leads a revolt against Nurse Ratched in this stage adaptation of the famous novel and movie. The production, of course, deals with a mature theme and is being directed by Ann Hermes. 

Show dates are Jan. 26-Jan. 28 and Feb. 2-4 at 7 p.m., and Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Andria Theatre.  Tickets are available by phone, at the box office, and online at Andriatheatre.org

Cast: 

Chuck Grussing                   Chief Bromden

Mike Ryan                           Dale Harding

Kevin Benias                       Billy Bibbit

Bruce McKirdy                     Scanlon

Mike Ardito                         Cheswick

Nick Segaar                        Martini

Brian Fleming                      Ruckley

Randy Martin                       Randle P McMurray

Rick Dusterhoft                   Aide Warren

Tim Evans                           Aide Willams

Pete Woit                            Dr. Spivey

Sharon Thalmann                Nurse Ratched

Sandy Susag                       Nurse Flinn

Aide Turkle                          Larry Shjerve

Brooklynn Bruner                Candy Starr

Janice Larson                      Sandy

