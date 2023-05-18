(Edmonton, AB)--Wildfires burning across western Canada are forcing thousands of people from their homes and driving up oil prices. Some oil and gas companies are cutting back production as fires close in on pipelines. Fires burning in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan have scorched about 18-hundred square miles. More than 20-thousand people have had to evacuate their homes.
Smoke from the fires has caused hazy skies and poor air quality over Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and several other states.