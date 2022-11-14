(Undated)--Snow is in the forecast across parts of Minnesota over the next couple of days. MnDOT's Anne Meyer says each driver can take steps to keep our roads as safe as possible during the winter months. She says "we really encourage motorists to put back on their winter driving skill cap." She say that means "slowing down, and allowing yourself plenty of room between yourself and other vehicles." She is also reminding motorists to watch out for snow plow drivers while they are out clearing the roadways.
The latest road conditions can be found at 511mn.org or by calling 5-1-1.