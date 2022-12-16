(Undated)--Don't drink and drive this Christmas/Holiday season. That's the message from law enforcement. Mike Hanson, Director of State Office of Traffic Safety, says that during the holiday season right now, they "are making progress, but with that being said, we are still finding far too many people who are not making that good decision and getting behind the wheel when they shouldn't either because of alcohol or some other substance that they've taken."
He says there are plenty of "alternatives to driving under the influence." Extra law enforcement will be on the state's roads looking for impaired drivers now through the end of the year.