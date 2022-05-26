(St. Cloud, MN) -- Healthcare providers are sounding the alarm that one day in the not-too-distant future, COVID-19 treatments and testing will no longer be free when state and federal funding ends. CentraCare’s Doctor George Morris says they don’t want out-of-pocket costs to scare people away from accessing their healthcare, and that his health care center will work with patients that “can’t afford it.” A change in billing likely won’t happen overnight.
Doctor Morris says a 60-day notice is required to give healthcare providers, state and local health agencies, and the public a chance to adjust to the changes.