Storm damanage

(Alexandria, Minnesota storm damage)

(UNDATED) -- Officials with FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security’s Emergency Management division are visiting Minnesota areas impacted by storms since late April. Teams are reviewing the scope of the severe weather damage to determine if it exceeds local and state resources and to estimate repair costs. Minnesota’s department of Public Safety projects the eligible damage expense will exceed 27 million dollars -- nearly three times more than Minnesota’s statewide threshold for public assistance of nine-point-three million. Visits are planned today (Tuesday) in Pennington, Polk, and Red Lake counties.

