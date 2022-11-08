(Undated) Minnesota doctors are urging everyone to get a seasonal flu shot and COVID booster as soon as possible. Minnesota Medical Association President Will Nicholson says this is a great time to get vaccinated with Thanksgiving just over two weeks away.
He says "it does take a little while for immunizations to fully kick" in as most people learned during the COVID pandemic.
Doctor Nicholson says cases of influenza and other airborne diseases will likely rise when people gather in large groups during the holidays. State Health Department statistics show only 13.4 percent of Minnesotans are fully vaccinated for COVID19.