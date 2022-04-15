(St. Paul, MN)--Officials say that there are now more than 1.8 million birds that are in the process of being euthanized in Minnesota due to the avian influenza. That figure is an increase from 1.1 million birds just over a week ago.
According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, there are 38 commercial or public poultry flocks that have confirmed with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
Officials say the bird flu is now confirmed at sites in 17 Minnesota counties including Becker, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Dodge, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Meeker, Morrison, Mower, Otter Tail, Renville, Stearns, Swift, Waseca, and Yellow Medicine.
Minnesota is the top producer of turkeys in the nation.