(Undated)--Ten percent of Minnesota is now in an extreme drought. That's according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Officials say the Severe Drought is now at 75 percent and the Moderate Drought has expanded to 39 percent. Meteorologist say the drought will only get worse because of the record breaking temperatures happening over Labor Day weekend. Temperatures are expected to get close to 100 degrees around the state.
Most of Douglas and Grant counties are currently in a moderate drought, while Pope and Stevens counties are currently abnormally dry.