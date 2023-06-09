(St. Paul, MN)-- A majority of Minnesota is now in some level of a drought. This week's U.S. Drought Monitor map shows nearly 75 percent of the state is in a drought or near-drought--with a small drought-free pocket covering parts of south-central Minnesota. Another mostly dry week across Minnesota shows an expansion of severe drought, as 12 percent of the state is now in moderate drought.
The National Weather Service says little relief is in store for Minnesota in the next week with only one significant chance of rain in the next seven days.