(St. Paul, MN)--After a rise in fatal and serious traffic accidents during the pandemic, car crashes are falling across Minnesota. Two years ago in 2021, fatal crashes soared to 488 as drivers' behaviors changed during the pandemic. They dropped to 444 last year. State transportation officials estimate Minnesota is on track for a 20 percent decline in car crashes this year. They also note the number of older drivers in fatal motorcycle and all-terrain vehicle crashes -- notably, baby boomers -- is increasing.
Officials say fatal crashes are falling across Minnesota
