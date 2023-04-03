(Chanhassen, MN)--The forecast of continued below-average temperatures in Minnesota is discouraging to those starved for flowers and green leaves, but Ryan Dunleavy at the National Weather Service in Chanhassen says one advantage is that "if we were to warm up really quickly, we'd have very hazardous conditions in terms of floods" around the state.
After a winter storm late last week, Minnesotans enjoyed a slight warm-up and a pleasant weekend. However, it will be brief as another winter storm will be moving in for Tuesday and Wednesday.