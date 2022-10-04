Man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

(File picture)

(Backus, MN)--A man is dead after an ATV crash in the Foothills State Forest in northern Minnesota.  The Cass County Sheriff's Office says friends camping in the area reported that a 54-year-old Center City man left the campsite on an ATV Saturday morning and didn't return.  DNR conservation officers and sheriff's deputies searched the area and located the victim around 5:45 p-m.  Investigators say the man was riding on the Spider Lake Trails when he lost control of the ATV on a curve and rolled over in a steep ravine.  

The man's name hasn't been released.

