(Backus, MN)--A man is dead after an ATV crash in the Foothills State Forest in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says friends camping in the area reported that a 54-year-old Center City man left the campsite on an ATV Saturday morning and didn't return. DNR conservation officers and sheriff's deputies searched the area and located the victim around 5:45 p-m. Investigators say the man was riding on the Spider Lake Trails when he lost control of the ATV on a curve and rolled over in a steep ravine.
The man's name hasn't been released.