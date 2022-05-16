(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather out of Chanhassen says a "derecho" produced "at least six different tornadoes" in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota last Thursday.
One person was reportedly killed near Blomkest when a grain bin fell on him. Also, two people died in South Dakota due to the storm system.
An EF1 tornado hit near Elbow Lake, another tornado, an EF2, impacted Tenney and Campbell in Wilkin County.
In the Alexandria area, both a tornado and straight-line winds caused considerable damage across the city. Officials say that peak winds were from 90 to 100 mph.
Also, the NWS says an EF1 tornado hit the Battle Lake area and also near Clitherall. A stronger EF2 produced damage in the Verndale and Sebeka.
Straight-line winds caused a lot of damage in Pope County, Kandiyohi County, and Renville County. Peak winds range from 80 to 100 mph in those counties.
Another round of storms will be possible on Thursday.