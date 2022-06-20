(Eagan, MN) -- It looks like another COVID surge could be on its way. The C-D-C is predicting that 42 states will see a rise in hospital patients over the next two weeks, including Minnesota and Wisconsin. Doctor Mark Steffen, chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota, says vaccinations are key as hospitalizations and deaths “continue to be suppressed” even when case numbers rise.
Steffen also encourages you to monitor your county case map on the State Department of Health’s website, which can be found at health-dot-state-dot-m-n-dot-u-s.