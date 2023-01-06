Officials say to test for radon when buying a new home

(Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Health)

 Joe Korkowski

(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Health is reminding people to conduct radon testing before buying a new home.  The practice helps find and reduce gas, linked to causing cancer.  However, the number of home radon tests completed during home purchases dropped by nearly 40-percent in 2022.  The state says nearly 20-thousand radon tests were reported in 2022, compared to around 32-thousand in 2021. 

Tags