(Undated)--When the temperatures soar, so does your risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Mayo Clinic's Dr. Luke Wood say "when people are either overdressed for the conditions or if they’re not drinking enough water, they are especially prone to developing symptoms related to heat stroke."
Dr. Wood says symptoms of heat exhaustion include headache, dizziness, and profuse sweating. And symptoms of the more serious heat stroke include confusion or altered mental status and clammy skin. He says young children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable.