(Clearwater County)--The Minnesota State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to wear their seatbelt after a Bemidji woman dies in a weekend crash in Clearwater County. The crash reportedly took place over the weekend on Highway 92. Officials say that 22-year-old Morgan Iverson died and her 29-year-old passenger is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Iverson reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. No other details have been released.
The crash remains under investigation.