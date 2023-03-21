(St. Paul, MN) --The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking to add officers as the number of prison guard assaults keeps rising. Commissioner Paul Schnell told 5 Eyewitness News that his agency is working to close an employment gap that has led to shortages. Schnell says the department is authorized to have 21-hundred officers in facilities across the state, but the agency is often between 200 and 300 officers short on any given day. Hiring bonuses and increased pay have not been successful so far at attracting new workers. The DOC says there have been eight assaults on prison guards since the month began.
Officials looking to add more prison guards around the state
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Two from Texas arrested In Minnesota for alleged stealing spree
- This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Minnesota
- This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Wisconsin
- Danger in Janesville: KETO craze linked to heart disease. Doctor Explains
- Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the area, 3 to 6 inches of snow possible
- Two people are injured following crash in central Minnesota
- Winter Storm Watch is issued for much of the area, snow and strong winds expected
- One person dies in crash in Grant County along I-94
- Two people are injured in crash over the weekend, man is cited
- More snow heading our way Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday