Missing teen could be in the St. Cloud area or in the Twin Cities

Authorities say that 15-year-old Kaydence Johnson is missing and believed to be in the Twin Cities or in the St. Cloud area.  (Photo courtesy: Stearns County Sheriff's Office)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Officials are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who may be in central Minnesota. Kaydence Johnson has not been seen since leaving a residential facility in the Twin Cities on May 2nd. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says Johnson left without most of her belongings or medication. She is believed to be in the Minneapolis or Saint Cloud area. Early checks on her phone placed her in the Crystal and New Hope areas, but the phone is no longer able to be tracked.

