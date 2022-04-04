(Swift Count, MN)--Officials in Swift County are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.
Authorities say that Priscilla Pena, 16, of Kerkhoven, was last seen at a friend's house in Montevideo over a week ago. She was reportedly visiting with friends when she never came home.
Priscilla is being described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 115 lbs. She also has hazel colored eyes and black hair.
Officials believe she could possibly in the Willmar, Montevideo or Raymond areas. If you know of here whereabouts, you are being asked to contact the Swift County Sheriff's Office at 320-843-3133.