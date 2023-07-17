(Fargo, ND)--A graduate of the law enforcement program at Alexandria Technical and Community College has been identified as the officer killed during a shootout in Fargo on Friday.
Jake Wallin, who grew up in St. Michael, reportedly attended Alexandria Technical and Community College. Wallin, 23, would go on as well to American Military University, and then served as part of the Minnesota National Guard. Wallin joined the Fargo Police Department this past April.
According to the report, two other officers were also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes are currently listed in stable condition. A woman was seriously injured by the gunman before Officer Zach Robinson finally shot and killed the man.
The suspect has been identified as Mohamad Barakat, 37, of Fargo. Officials say that there are still a lot of questions about what happened.
Officials say that the officers were responding to an accident when Barakat opened fire. It does not appear that Barakat was involved in the crash.