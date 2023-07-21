(Pequot Lakes, MN)--A memorial service has been set for fallen Fargo officer and Minnesota native Jake Wallin. Officials say the 23-year-old was shot during a traffic stop last Friday and the gunman was fatally shot by Wallin's field training officer. The public memorial will be held at Pequot Lakes High School on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Officials say the Fargo police will leave North Dakota at 5:30 a.m. to lead an escort for the fallen officer to the high school.
Wallin attended the law enforcement program at Alexandria Technical and Community College.