(Sauk Center, MN)--A police officer is credited with carrying a woman to safety, through open flames on the second floor of a burning home in Sauk Center. Another adult and child were outside the burning home when police arrived. The woman could be heard yelling for help from the second floor, and police say the officer went inside, and up the stairs through open flames to find and carry the woman back out to safety. The woman, man, and child were all taken to a local hospital.
Officer carries woman to safety from burning home in Sauk Centre
