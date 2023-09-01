(Glenwood, MN)--On this "Fury Friend Friday, the Pope County Humane Society has Oakley up for adoption.
Hello! I’m Oakley!
Wow, it is fantastic to meet you! I love making friends! I can be a bit energetic at times, so an active home would be best. While I’m great with most people, it is recommended for me to be in a home with children who are over 13. Children younger than that make me nervous, so it is best for me to not be in a home with them. It is also recommended that I am not in a home with cats. I can be selective with dogs, so slow introductions are
important for me. Other than that small downside, I’m a great dog! I’m like a big ole’ teddybear! I love to play, run, and give kisses! Are you looking for a sweetie like me?
To give Oakley a forever home, visit the Pope County Humane Society. For more details you may call them at 320-634-4761.