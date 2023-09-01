PCHS has Oakley this week for you to adopt on "Fury Friend Friday"

Oakley is up for adoption at the Pope County Humane Society on "Fury Friend Friday."  (Photo submitted)

(Glenwood, MN)--On this "Fury Friend Friday, the Pope County Humane Society has Oakley up for adoption.

                               Hello! I’m Oakley!

Wow, it is fantastic to meet you! I love making friends! I can be a bit energetic at times, so an active home would be best. While I’m great with most people, it is recommended for me to be in a home with children who are over 13. Children younger than that make me nervous, so it is best for me to not be in a home with them. It is also recommended that I am not in a home with cats. I can be selective with dogs, so slow introductions are

important for me. Other than that small downside, I’m a great dog! I’m like a big ole’ teddybear! I love to play, run, and give kisses! Are you looking for a sweetie like me?

To give Oakley a forever home, visit the Pope County Humane Society.  For more details you may call them  at 320-634-4761.

